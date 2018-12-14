A few showers possible this evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A few showers are possible this evening. Rain will move in to the area after midnight. Heavy rain is likely through Friday morning. By mid-afternoon Friday, most of the rain will be east of I-75. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Scattered showers are expected through Saturday morning. Rain totals will likely range from 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a portion of south Georgia where 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. There is also an Areal Flood Watch for our far eastern counties where 2 to 3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Highs Saturday will top out in the low 60s. All dry Sunday with highs near 60° All dry Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances retirn by next Thursday.