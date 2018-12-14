Encarnacion, Santana go, 3-team trade wraps winter meetings

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. The revamped Mets bullpen is set to include a very familiar face — longtime reliever Jeurys Familia. Familia reached a free-agent deal with the team that traded him away last summer, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press late Wednesday night, Dec. 12, 2018. The person spoke on condition of anonymity at the winter meetings because the team had not yet announced the move. Familia likely must pass a physical for the contract to be finalized. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) (AP)