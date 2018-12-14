Arrest made in Coffee Co. shooting

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier this month in the Oak Park community.
Deputies were dispatched to Coffee Regional Medical Center on December 2, in reference to a man who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim said he had been shot by an unknown offender.
Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify Reginald Recardo Powell, 30, as the assailant.
Powell was apprehended Thursday, Dec. 13, by Coffee County sheriff’s detectives and officers with the Douglas Police Department.
Powell has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail.
