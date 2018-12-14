APD advises safety measures for Christmas parade

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are getting ready for Saturday’s Christmas parade, and they want you to get prepared too.
It’s best to wear light, bright, neon or reflective clothing.
You can even use flashlights to help guide your way to and from your car.
You also want to make sure to use the sidewalk to avoid being in the way of traffic.
APD will have officers in plain clothes as well as in uniform.
They’ll also have ATVs to help them patrol more area.
New this year, you'll see community safety officers offer support to the department.
You'll primarily see them in the Christmas Village this year.
The family fun this weekend can certainly lead to some excitement for families.
APD wants to remind you to keep a close eye on your children at all times.
“Every year we have two to three, what I refer to as, lost parents because we have the children and have to locate the parents. We definitely don’t want to have that. It’s kind of traumatizing to the kids," said William Dowdell, APD Special Events Coordinator.
Dowdell said there will be bleachers set up from the 200 block of Pine around the 200 block of Washington street so you can sit together with your family and friends.
This year, police will not block off Broad Avenue.
They will shut down Pine Avenue, beginning at Byron Road, for the parade lineup.
Jefferson street will stay open until 4:30 Saturday afternoon, then will be closed for the parade.
“Some of the side streets will be closed, they’ll be blocked off at the alleys,” explained Dowdell, “Those that need to come downtown and conduct any business and those trying to get to work, the alleys on both sides of Pine Avenue will remain open, so as long as you can access that business from the alley you can actually get there and get out relatively easy.”
The parade begins at 6 Saturday night. The Christmas Village provides a new addition that will be open from 3-9 p.m.
