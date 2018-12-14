Albany Rescue Mission in need of donations

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Rescue Mission has been a long-time advocate, providing resources and shelter to those in need.
Mike Gravette, the program director, said they need the community’s help to bring holiday cheer.
They will be feeding over 1,500 hundred people this year.
“It is sad to think that many people are, you know, without and they need and we are just happy to be able to be blessed enough to provide that for folks,” said Gravette.
Gravette said that they will prepare Christmas boxes this year. He wants the community to know that the boxes are not just for the homeless.
“I’m not saying they’re homeless, they may have a home but amenities like food, hygiene items, we do that on top of food when we have that particular stuff available,” said Gravette.
Gravette said one way that the community can help is if you have extra food from a Christmas party, you can bring it to the center.
“Like a church or a civic group. A lot of businesses have Christmas parties, this food’s pre-prepared and they have like an abundance of left overs when it is over. We accept that,” explained Gravette.
Gravette said that the Albany Rescue Mission would not be able to make an impact without the community’s help.
“The support of the community has always and will always be important to us. We could not exist without our donors and supporters," said Gravette.
If you want to donate non-perishable food items, you can do that by dropping them off at the Albany Rescue Mission which is located at 604 North Monroe Street.
