With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom

In this September 2018 photo provided by Clarenda "Cee" Stanley-Anderson, Stanley-Anderson and her husband, Malcolm Anderson Sr., pose for pictures of their hemp-farming business, Green Heffa Farms, Inc., in Liberty, N.C. Hemp is about to get the federal legalization that marijuana, its cannabis cousin, craves. That unshackling at the national level sets the stage for greater expansion in an industry seeing explosive growth through demand for CBDs, the non-psychoactive compound in hemp that many see as a way to better health. (Donald Rex Bishop/Green Heffa Farms, Inc. via AP) (AP)