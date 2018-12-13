VSU Blazers take Texas

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State University Football team is preparing for its big trip to the national championship.
The Blazers are on their way to face Ferris State for the Division II National Football Championship.
“We’ve expected nothing but big things from each other and we’ve expected nothing but each other’s best. So I’m expecting their best come Saturday. We’ll live with the result after that," said Valdosta State player Jeremy King.
The Valdosta- Lowndes community came out to send the football team off with well wishes.
“We knew that this program had a great tradition. We knew that this community expected a lot from us as we came in and it’s just a blessing just to be in this position, to be able to add into that legacy," said King.
“I’m so excited. They’ve been doing great this whole season and it’s just going to be really exciting," said Valdosta State student Brittany Bost.
The Valdosta State Blazers are hitting the road to head to McKinney, Texas.
“I’m very excited. I was hoping to get on a plane this weekend and go but it didn’t work out for me, but I just think it’s great. To bring home a championship would be the best Christmas for everyone," said Valdosta resident Mikki Hudson.
This is the first time since 2012 that the Blazers will be playing for a national championship.
“When was the last time we won? I don’t know. Its been a while since we’ve won and I feel like we need to support the college that’s in our community," said Hudson.
Students, faculty and staff were so excited for the team that many wore ‘Blazers take Texas’ buttons across campus.
“I think that’s really going to boost their confidence and really give them the extra push that they need to take home the championship," said Valdosta State student Emily Graves.
Several big Valdosta State supporters said they are looking for the players to come back to Winnersville with yet another championship trophy.
“I really want them bring home that trophy and to be able to call Valdosta a championship school and to have more people be able to recognize Valdosta for that," said Valdosta State student Madison Meglan.
That game will take place this Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.