Valdosta disaster victims shop with a firefighter

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department made Christmas a little brighter for a few children of the community.
First Responders in Valdosta are giving many children a chance to celebrate the holiday who otherwise wouldn’t have gotten the chance to.
“No. No, we wouldn’t. And it warms me to my heart. It almost brings tears to my eyes to have help like this," said Valdosta resident Charleston Walker.
Firefighters took children, ages 4 to 12, of families who were affected by Hurricane Michael, fires, flooding and more
“Right now, we’re staying in an InTown Suites, an extended stay hotel, and first of the year we plan to get us a little apartment," said Walker.
The firefighters gave more than 20 children the chance to celebrate the holidays that they may not have had otherwise.
“Like I said, with them helping us with the toys, it helped us out a lot because, you know, funds are not as strong as they once were. So, it helped us out," explained Walker.
The department collected donations and took the children shopping for Christmas gifts.
“It feels really good because they were excited to come out here themselves. They were real excited. That’s all they were talking about, ‘We going to Wal-Mart? We going to get toys?’ They were really saying that," said Walker.
The children all went in with $260 dollars in shopping money and checked out with bags full of gifts.
“We enjoy doing this because this allows us to get to know the people that we are serving. We see their struggles and when a community can come together like this and do stuff like this for each other, we can only grow and become better," said Valdosta Firefighter Cody Healy.
Healy said that this is a great chance to give back outside of their fire service duties.
“We live here, we work here and we’ve grown up here. A lot of us, we feel the need to always give back to the community," explained Healy.
The fire department said this program has continued for more than 15 years.
Next Monday, it will be the police department’s turn. The Valdosta Shop with a Cop program will be providing gifts for about 45 more children.
