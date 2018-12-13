Taylor Swift tour film coming to Netflix

View this post on Instagram

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.