Tainted romaine lettuce traced to at least 1 California farm

A farmworker moves irrigation pipe near Adams Brothers Farms west of Santa Maria, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. U.S. health officials have traced a food poisoning outbreak from romaine lettuce to at least one farm in central California. But they cautioned Thursday that other farms are likely involved in the E. coli outbreak and consumers should continue checking the label before purchasing romaine lettuce. Officials said a water reservoir at Adams Brothers Farms in Santa Barbara County tested positive for the bacterial strain and the owners are cooperating with U.S. officials. (Len Wood/The Santa Maria Times via AP) (AP)