Real Madrid, Man U pay price for fielding weakened teams

Carlos Soler put Valencia in front with a driven first-time finish after latching onto Jones' clearing header in the 17th, and the United center back made an even bigger error for the second goal in the 47th. Jones slid in to clear the ball as he chased down Valencia striker Michy Batshuayi, but only succeeded in slotting it past Sergio Romero from 20 meters with the goalkeeper having come off his line.