Overwhelming support for Open Arms leads to $1K donation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Workers at Open Arms in Albany said they went all out to gain the attention of an Albany law firm donating this Christmas and were rewarded for their efforts.
Attorney Chuck Wainright surprised Open Arms with a $1,000 check on Wednesday.
The donation was day seven of Watson Spence Attorneys 12 Days of Giving.
The lawyers have given $1,000 checks to several South Georgia charities.
Open Arms said its supporters rallied to get Watson Spence’s attention on Facebook.
“We encouraged all of our management team to reach out to their family and friends to vote and that’s just what they did,” said Dr. Fonda Thompson, the executive director of Open Arms. “And so just to receive this $1,000 donation from Watson and Spence is gonna be a really big help to the kids and the youth that we serve on a daily basis.”
Open Arms serves runaway, homeless and abused youth in our area.
So far Watson Spence attorneys have donated to Chehaw Park, Theatre Albany, Mana Nutrition, Samaritan’s Purse, Albany Humane Society and the Albany Chain Gang.
