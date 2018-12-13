Operation Santa Paws sees huge success

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - WALB is helping the animals at the Albany Humane Society this year with our yearly Operation Santa Paws event.
On Wednesday, people stopped by and dropped off dog food that will go directly to the animals.
Jonathan Sizemore, the executive director of the Albany Humane Society, said this event is vital because it provides free food for the dogs for about three weeks.
“It is always been a lot of food and a lot of things we can use in the shelter and it generally feeds the animals that we have for two to three weeks, so it is a great benefit,” said Sizemore.
The Albany Humane Society has more than 200 animals currently.
