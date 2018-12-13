Open Arms follows up with former homeless children after they leave

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Homeless children that leave Open Arms still have the option for follow-up care.
Workers said they have a program that’s dedicated to making sure the children prosper once they leave the shelter.
Representatives with Open Arms said three weeks after children leave one of their programs, they follow up in their After Care program. They check on the kids on a weekly basis for up to six months.
The director of the Basic Center program said they even check with former residents during the holidays.
“Around this time, we have different sponsors and people that donate for Christmas,” said Quentin Davis, the Basic Center Program director. “And we get a list and they put stuff they want on the list and we pretty much try to get it for them for Christmas, for their gifts.”
If you would like to sponsor Christmas for children at Open Arms, or for a former homeless child, you can contact Open Arms, Inc. by visiting its website.
