New downtown manager appointed for Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany has brought on a new Downtown Manager to the city’s leadership team.
Gaskins has experience with economic development from her time in Tifton.
She has also been a member of the Georgia Downtown Association.
Gaskins said she is looking forward to doing great things with the city.
We spoke with Jacquelyn Teemer, the interim Downtown Manager, about this addition to the team.
“We’ve had a few successful projects and we are looking to continue with that momentum. So bringing in someone with fresh eyes and a fresh take on our community and our needs and what’s going to be a good fit for our downtown, I think it’s a great decision,” said Teemer.
Gaskins will take over the position in early January.
