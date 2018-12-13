Murder trial for Joseph Jones III continues

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The man on trial for the 2017 murders of two Albany teens last year returned to court on Wednesday.
Joseph Jones III is accused of shooting Jalen Walker, 15, and Quatez Strong, 18, on Beverly Avenue last April.
Jones claimed the shooting was in self-defense after he said the teens shot at him first.
Several witnesses were called to testify, including the wife of Jones, who was very emotional on the stand.
Jones, his wife and two children were all in the car when the shooting happened.
Jones and his family all said the two teens were armed, however, prosecutors said investigators found no guns in the victims' car.
Susan Jones said her husband and two children drove from Warwick where they live to Albany to look at a new car at a dealership.
The family was near Beverly Avenue when she said Walker and Strong started following them. That’s when Susan said a car pulled up to their vehicle and shot twice before her husband fired 16 rounds back.
“I heard him say that he shot back at the two guys in the car. He knew he hit them, but he didn’t know whether they were dead or still alive,” said Susan.
Susan said she has problems with her eyesight and that she only heard the two gunshots and saw flashes from the victims' car before her husband opened fire.
Jones' son also took the stand Wednesday. JaQuan Jones said he was sitting behind his father and saw everything unfold.
“The car had got up on us and we heard a pop, but we didn’t think nothing was coming from the car. Then my mom was like, ‘You didn’t pop no tire did you?’ My dad was like, ‘That wasn’t no tire right now.’ And that’s when my dad looked and the car was beside us and heard another pop and that’s when my dad reacted,” said JaQuan.
Joseph also testified Wednesday. He argued he was just trying to protect his family.
The mayor of Warwick, where the family lives, was a witness in the case.
Mayor Juanita Kinchen said she has known the family for over 20 years and always knew Joseph to be a humble and non-violent man.
Another key witness on Wednesday was an investigator with the county district attorney’s office who confirmed that Jones had a phone conversation in jail about the trial with two witnesses, telling them what to expect on Wednesday and what happened in court so far. One of those witnesses is said to be Jones' wife.
GBI and local crime scene specialists have also testified that shell casings from the crime scene match bullets from Jones' weapon.
Closing arguments took place late Wednesday
We’re told by both prosecutors and defense attorneys that the jury should begin deliberations sometime Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.