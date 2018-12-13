Moultrie athlete charged with felonies in Arkansas

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A former Colquitt County Packer, who now plays football for the Arkansas Razorbacks, was arrested Wednesday on drug and gun charges.
Linebacker Demetrius "Dee" Walker II was arrested for possession of marijuana and Xanax, with intent to deliver.
He had an AR-15 rifle at the time.
The University of Arkansas has suspended him.
Walker was a standout player in Moultrie in 2015. His final Packer team had a perfect 15-0 record under head coach Rush Propst.
