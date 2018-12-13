Lee County High returns home as back to back champs

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans returned home from Atlanta Wednesday morning after claiming their second championship win.
The Trojans took on Northside Warner Robins and had a 14 to 0 win.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said they had a couple of things to adjust to being in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of those being a delayed start time for their game.
The team went number one for the entire season, and the coach said they are so grateful for the folks who helped get them this far.
“Our kids are very well supported. When you looked up there in all those seats and on the sidelines and saw just all the Lee County fans and people cheering for Lee County, boy that was a special feeling for me and our coaches and our players,” said Fabrizio.
He said the team and staff are resting up for right now, but they hope to celebrate their win in Lee County soon.
