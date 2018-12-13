$300K CHIP Grant to revitalize homes in Ashburn

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - There will be $50,000 going towards six home revitalization projects in Ashburn and homeowners said they’re relieved.
City leaders said they’ve gotten a CHIP Grant to help homeowners remodel their houses.
The City of Ashburn said it applied for the grant and got $300,000 for six homes.
The houses are in the Hannivil area on South Lee Street and Walnut Avenue.
Each home will get $50,000 for revitalization.
Leaders said the Southern Georgia Regional Commission wrote the grant and once the city was approved, the commission picked the homes so the choices wouldn’t be biased.
The city manager said they wanted to help homeowners that can’t afford to remodel their houses.
“I’m glad they gonna come redo it, that way I won’t have to try to scrap up no money to do it with,” said Eloise Walker, homeowner and CHIP Grant recipient. “I’m a single homeowner. It’s kind of hard for me to do all that I need to get did by myself.”
The homes have been assessed but the progress got slowed because of Hurricane Michael.
One of the homes was destroyed, so now the SGRC has to pick another home to remodel.
City leaders don’t have a date on when the revitalization will start. The next step is for the city to get contractors.
The city said it has already applied for the CHIP Grant for 2019 in a larger targeted area.
