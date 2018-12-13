Jury delivers verdict in Albany double murder trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A jury returned a verdict on Thursday for the 2017 murders of two Albany teens.
Joseph Jones III was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm.
Jones was charged with all six counts in the shooting deaths of Jalen Walker, 15, and Quatez Strong, 18.
Albany Police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on April 22, 2017, after 911 received multiple calls about hearing gunshots.
Prosecutors said Jones opened fired at the two victims while they were in their car.
Walker was found dead at the scene and Strong was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and flown to Macon where he later died.
Jones claimed the shooting was in self-defense after he said the teens shot at him first. However, prosecutors said investigators found no guns in the victims' car.
The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office told WALB the judge said Jones' sentencing will be held on a later date.
