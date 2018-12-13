Guilty pleas announced in food stamp fraud case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A lengthy fraud investigation by multiple agencies culminated in 11 guilty pleas Tuesday at the Albany Federal Courthouse.
Law enforcement discovered that a store owner in Donalsonville, Garland Alford, 75, was giving cash for food stamp benefits and allowing SNAP recipients to purchase ineligible items with their benefits.
Alford is the former co-owner of Lake Flea Market & FDR Grocery in Seminole County, according to Charles “Charlie” Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
This store redeemed more than $437,000 in food stamp benefits during a five-year period, and average food stamp transaction was $56.13, while the average transaction at similar stores in Georgia was just $7.42.
Alford pled guilty to two counts of acquiring Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits (food stamp benefits) by fraud,
Ten customers of the store, all of whom redeemed more than $5,000 in food stamp benefits, have each pled guilty to one count of unlawfully transferring food stamp benefits.
They are:
- Jeanie Sheffield, 34, of Colquitt
- Kaneesha Wooten, 23, of Bainbridge
- Wendy Mitchell Prickett, 44, of Nashville, TN
- Antonio Gardner, 35, of Donalsonville
- Victoria Henry, 47, of Donalsonville
- Jennifer Johnson, 30, of Donalsonville
- Renee Kimble, 41, of Donalsonville
- Crystal Maxwell, 36, of Donalsonville
- Rosanna Roupe, 33, of Donalsonville
- Kayla Wallace, 26, of Donalsonville
They could get five years in prison and $250,000 in fines when they are sentenced on February 6, 2019, by Judge Leslie J. Abrams, United States District Judge in Albany.
“The purpose of the food stamp program is to feed low-income families, not enrich people,” said Peeler. “This office will vigorously prosecute both store owners and food stamp recipients who abuse the system, and attempt to defraud the government. I want to commend the efforts of the Department of Agriculture, the Georgia Department of Human Resources and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in helping put an end to this illegal activity.”
The case was investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture, Georgia Department of Human Services-Office of Inspector General and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Alan Dasher is prosecuting the case for the Government.
