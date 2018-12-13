December 12, 2018 proclaimed National Neighborhood Watch Association Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - December 12, 2018, was officially proclaimed Neighborhood Watch Association Day on Wednesday.
Both City of Albany and Dougherty County officials gathered to honor those who protect our neighborhoods.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas recognized the 59 neighborhood watch groups in Albany Dougherty-County Wednesday morning.
They then presented the proclamation to a representative from each group that was there.
The goal is to encourage other neighborhoods to get involved in the program.
“It really takes us back to the old days when our parents came up, when crime was down, litter was down and neighbors knew their neighbors. So, today we encourage the neighborhood watches,” said Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
You can contact Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful if you want to learn more about how to start your own neighborhood watch.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.