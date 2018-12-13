Cook Co. fire probed after body discovered

LENOX, GA (WALB) - Multiple agencies responded to the report of a camper on fire about 2:00 Thursday morning in northern Cook County, on Judge Lott Road, just east of Lenox.
Emergency personnel who arrived on the scene found the structures fully engulfed. When they got the flames put out, they found a body in the structure, according to Cook Co. Sheriff Doug Hanks.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Region Four, processed the scene.
The Cook County Coroner’s Office released the body to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy and identification.
Fire fighters from the Lenox, Sparks, and Chaserville fire departments, Grady EMS, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenox Police Department all responded, Sheriff Hanks said.
The investigation and identification process are continuing and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 229-896-7471 or the Cook County Coroner’s Office at 229-896-2906.
