Community left in shock as police search for Pelham murder suspect

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - After two men were found shot to death and another injured, residents in Pelham are still in disbelief.
Knowing the third victim, Bacardi Griffin, 23, who was hurt in the shooting, is expected to make a full recovery has given some residents relief. Others said they’re coping with the harsh reality that two young men were murdered by trying to find ways to prevent this from happening to other kids.
Judith Stubbs said she and her son believe if these young men had mentors when they were kids, maybe things would have been different for them today.
“They need a like, what he said, a mentor to show them the right way and the right thing to do,” said Stubbs.
Stubbs said when she saw what happened on Mize Street, which is just down the road from her house, she was overcome with grief.
“So sad that them young boys, you know 20 years old laying there dead. Oh, that was so sad,” said Stubbs.
Pelham police officers said neighbors told them they heard loud arguing moments before gunshots were fired.
Police urge you, if you ever hear or see violent altercations, report it, because it may save someone’s life.
They believe all four people involved in this incident had some type of relationship.
“I hate to see what these young folks are doing to each other because they doing it to each other,” said Stubbs.
Officers have issued a murder warrant for Horace ‘Chucky’ Ross in connection to the murder of Denarrius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.
Officers said there is a possibility for additional charges.
Ross is considered armed and dangerous.
Many residents said they have never seen a crime like this in Pelham.
Since this violent crime, Asst. Police Chief Rod Williams said several people have come up to him in shock that a senseless crime like this happened in their town.
“People around here, we’re not used to this. And, quite frankly the community’s not going to stand for it," said Williams.
Williams also said before this double murder, there had only been three murders in Pelham since 2007.
