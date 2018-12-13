Christmas comes early for hundreds in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Harvey’s Supermarket donated $25,000 worth of groceries to 500 Albany families.
The grocer teamed up with the City of Albany and the Albany Police Department to pass out the fresh produce to those in need.
The holidays for most may mean a time to laugh and spend time with family, but for others, it means a constant worry about where their next meal will come from. Which is why this donation is more important now than ever.
“It gives you a little more Christmas spirit,” said resident Lisa Woods.
A gift of $25,000 worth of groceries from Harvey’s Supermarket was distributed throughout the Albany Housing Authority community. Something Woods said she couldn’t be more thankful for.
“God loves a cheerful giver, so these people are cheerful, they’re giving and so am I. And I appreciate it,” said Woods.
The line was filled with smiling faces, but for many, the Christmas season isn’t a cheerful time, as one in eight people will go hungry during the holidays.
“At Harvey’s, we want to be able to hopefully make an impact on that. So that’s one of the main reasons we’re here today,” said Tammy Outlaw, the district manager for the Harvey’s Albany market area.
But the problem of hunger for those in Albany was only exacerbated by Hurricane Michael.
“After the Hurricane, sometimes people tend to be forgotten,” said Outlaw.
But not a single person was overlooked on Wednesday. Each person walked away with arms full of food, then headed home to cook a warm meal for their families.
The donation may have had a $25,000 price tag, but for those in need, the gift was priceless.
“Though it may not fill their pockets, it will fill their hearts. As long as you can fill their hearts, then it will make it a good holiday season,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persely.
If you are in the giving mood, it’s not too late to help a family in need. Which you can do at the Harvey’s in Albany by giving a donation at check out. Or you can buy a $5 food bag that goes to the Feeding America Foundation, which was responsible for Wednesday’s donation.
