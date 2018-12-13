Bomb threats sent to businesses in South GA, other areas nationwide

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Investigators are looking into a series of bomb threats happening in cities across the country, including in Southwest Georgia.
Since investigators are still determining if these threats are credible, we have decided to withhold the locations so as not to cause panic.
We have heard of at least two incidents in the South Georgia area but have not confirmed whether investigators have found these threats credible.
It's unclear if the South Georgia incidents are related to incidents across the nation.
However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement saying it is aware of similar incidents in cities across the country on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is staying in touch with local law enforcement to help. It goes on to say, “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”
