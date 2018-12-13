Atkinson jury convicts killer in 30 minutes

PEARSON, GA (WALB) - Roderick Brock, 44, was found guilty in the 2015 brutal slaying of Marlene Murray, in short order, Wednesday. The jury only deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Brock guilty of murder.
Brock was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, according to Alapaha Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Judge Dane Perkins sentenced Brock to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Previously, a co-defendant, Ansley Minkema, pled guilty in the crime, and got a 20-year prison term with an additional 20 years on probation for her part in the murder.
“The ghastly murder left the 63-year-old victim unrecognizable,” Perryman said.
At sentencing, the victim’s daughter and daughter-in-law gave statements to the Court about how the murder has affected their family.
Marleen Murry, of Pearson, 64, was found dead in her home off Highway 64 East in May of 2015.
“While we can never give Marlene Murry’s family true justice, we have managed to be sure that this man never sees the light of day again," District Attorney Perryman said. “I am proud my office has been able to help give this family some relief to this terrible ordeal.”
“The brutal nature of this murder dictated the sentence of life with no possibility of parole. I am proud of the work done by my office and especially Assistant District Attorney’s Patrick Warren and Jennifer Rue Smith,” the D. A. said. "I must also recognize the GBI and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for all their hard work in investigating this difficult case.”
