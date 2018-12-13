Ashburn benefits from budget cuts

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - Taxes in Ashburn will not be increasing thanks to budget cuts by city leaders.
Ashburn City Manager Tanita Norris said the city is no longer negative.
Taxpayers will not see an increase in water rates or taxes thanks to budget cuts put in place by former city manager Sedric Carithers.
Norris said Carithers, who died in May, did several layoffs in the prior fiscal year and merged multiple department head positions into one.
Instead of having two or three department heads, Carithers hired one. For example, the police chief is now the public safety director for the city.
After Carithers died, Norris became city manager and continued Carithers' plan.
The city’s budget for 2018 was $6,238,028.
Leaders said to help cut down on the budget, city workers did not get raises this year.
“We’re not overusing funds, we’re staying on budget and that really helps everyone," said Norris. "Because there’s no need for rates to go up, taxes to go up.”
Norris said an auditor recently broke down things for each department to let them know how they were doing. She said they went over the budget and came out on target.
The proposed budget for 2019 is $6,493,473.
