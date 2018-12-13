Albany leaders work on revitalization efforts

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany leaders are making strides to get rid of eye sores throughout the city.
The city accepted the right-of-way on Whispering Pines Road, west of North Slappey Boulevard.
There is an old, dilapidated gas station that sits right on the alley the city owns now.
This will allow the new developer of the building to get rid of the unused space.
“And that will enable the developer to actually tear down that old station and make a new building. I think it will be a big improvement over the current situation. It’s kind of an eye sore now, you know,” said Roger Marietta, Ward 4 city commissioner.
The developer will now be able to do what they want with that space.
This is just one more step in the city’s revitalization efforts.
