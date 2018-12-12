Scientific DNA software could come to GA

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - The discussion on whether or not Georgia will become the next state to use a scientific DNA software to help with criminal investigations continued on Tuesday.
In a murder trial in Bainbridge, one prosecutor asked the judge to allow True Allele DNA software to be used in the case.
Even though no decision was made in Tuesday’s hearing, one of the developers of the new DNA technology said it can help identify who was and wasn’t at a crime scene. This means the investigation process and the reviewing of evidence can be completed much quicker and with more accuracy.
Mark Perlin, the chief scientific and executive officer of the True Allele, said it has the smallest margin for error compared to other DNA testing.
“It’s completely objective. With anything else, users choose their data, they set parameters, they choose which data to use and how to run it. True Allele, it’s just a calculator. All the data comes in and accurate answers come out," said Perlin.
District Attorney Joe Mulholland for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit said this software is revolutionary in finding out who is or is not involved in a crime.
“I really think this is going to be beneficial for everyone. We certainly don’t want to put people in jail who didn’t commit a crime, but at the same time we want to hold those who are responsible that do," said Mulholland.
True Allelle can process all of the data available from a crime scene faster than what’s already available.
“They won’t have to go through such a long and thorough hearing. It’ll be a much more expedited process," said Mulholland.
Mulholland is pushing to have this technology used in a murder trial in Bainbridge. He said the district decided to look into this after three men were accused of killing Hubert Moore, a longtime employee of the “Bainbridge Post-Searchlight” just last year.
Judge Craig Ernest is giving the defense until Jan. 3 to find a witness to rebut what Perlin testified on Tuesday.
Perlin has already seen this software help solve many cases already.
“The Innocence Project, we’ve helped with five exhortations so far and it’s quite gratifying to see somebody come out of jail because of a technology you’ve helped develop," said Perlin.
