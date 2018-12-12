For retailers, the smartphone is future of store experience

SPOTTY WI-FI SERVICE: Stores' Wi-Fi service had been good enough for shoppers to tap into general information on their phones. But now it needs to be more reliable to handle all the digital content and services, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, a retail research firm. Analysts say the connections are still spotty and are not consistent within the store, and the service gets worse when the store is crowded.