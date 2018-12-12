Resources for domestic violence victims in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Leaders at the Liberty House in Albany said that the holidays add extra stress, whether that be family coming into town, finances or child custody issues.
No matter what the situation, advocates said domestic violence is never the answer.
The Liberty House of Albany works to stop domestic violence in the community by providing emergency shelter and community resources for victims.
Executive Director Diane Rogers said it is very important to know that there are resources in the community that are ready to help those who are victims of domestic violence.
“You do not have to stay in a situation where you were abused whether it is emotionally, physically, financially. You can get out of that situation and knowing the resources and knowing how to get help to have a fresh start is very important,” said Rogers.
Rogers said Liberty House has a shelter that is open 24/7 for victims.
“It is an emergency shelter for anyone needing relocation and needing emergency shelter,” explained Rogers.
Rogers said that Liberty House does not share their location of the shelter for safety reasons.
“Anyone that may need emergency shelter can call our crisis line at (229) 439-7065 and speak to an advocate and we will work on how to get you relocated to the shelter,” said Rogers.
Rogers wants to remind the community of how important addressing domestic violence is.
“You don’t need to overlook any type of violence. You need to address it and make the decision to get the help you need to get out of the situation," said Rogers.
