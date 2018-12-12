Not as cold tonight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and warmer Thursday morning. Lows will only drop to near 40°. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday as clouds build in ahead of our next rain maker. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Showers are possible Thursday night. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely Friday, especially during the morning hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side. We could see some periods of heavy rain as well. Rain totals will generally range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. A lingering shower or two is possible Saturday morning. We’ll dry out by Saturday afternoon with highs near 60°. All dry to round out the weekend with highs near 60° under mostly sunny skies. We’re looking dry for the beginning of next week with highs near 60°.