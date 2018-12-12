New stimulation machine to help combat depression

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Holidays can bring out the best of times, but they can also spike some of the worst.
Depression and suicide cases rise during the holiday season.
The Behavior Health Center at Phoebe is combating the illness with a new stimulation machine.
It is called the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation machine, also known as TMS.
It uses magnetic energy to stimulate areas of the brain that are affected by depression.
The process is completely painless.
“We encourage people who have failed multiple medications, who have tried different things and it hasn’t worked, we encourage them to come. We can use this to treat treatment resistant depression,” said Dr. Mfon Inyang.
Patients are treated with the TMS machine everyday for six weeks, for 20 minutes each visit.
The center has treated three people so far with several on a waiting list.
If interested, you can contact the Behavior Health Center at Phoebe.
