Lowndes Co. community honors retired educators

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Members of the Valdosta-Lowndes community come together ever year to honor the educators of the area.
Together, Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools hosted their annual Retired Educators Breakfast.
The event included retirees, school system leaders and dozens of retired educators.
“It’s a sign of commitment to the teachers in general, not only while they’re working, but after they finish working as well," said Clay Lee, a retired Valdosta School System employee.
Lee said the event is also a great chance to reconnect with those who share similar experiences and to pass down wisdom to the younger educators.
The school systems have hosted this event annually for the past several years.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.