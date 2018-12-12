Lee Co. leaders seek clarity on debris pickup

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Army Corps of Engineers said they are looking to give clarity to citizens and leaders in Lee County when it comes to debris pick up.
We are told they are still in the first pass in the pick up stage.
It's the second pass where debris, construction, and root balls will be gathered.
Currently they are picking up six to eight thousand pounds of debris a day.
Lee County commissioners said they are hoping to get the word out about pickup to citizens as well.
“More information is always better with any subject. The more interaction we can get about where they are coming and what’s left with those kind of things we hope to get that,” said Rick Mugridge, a county commissioner.
He also said they received more information than what they had before as far as pickup.
They are looking to have forms of communication to citizens up and running as soon as possible.
