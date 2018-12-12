GDOT announces all roads are fully operation again

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Some good news from the Georgia Department of Transportation, all roads that were damaged or submerged by flood waters are fully operational again.
State Route 3 Alternate down in Thomas County was the last road to be repaired.
The pipes underneath the road collapsed, causing GDOT to build replacement lines and a head wall.
Nita Birmingham said whenever rain falls, be cautious of road conditions.
“Avoid getting on the roads when it’s like that cause you don’t know what’s underneath there and what kind of damage has been done,” said Birmingham.
Birmingham added that all repairs were done through the department, reducing the cost of such repairs.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.