GBI investigates Moultrie homicide

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - A person was found dead Wednesday at an address in the 600 block of First Avenue Northwest, in Moultrie.
The GBI responded at 10 a.m. Wednesday to investigate.
The death was ruled not natural, and the GBI is not releasing the manner of death at this time.
The victim was originally found by a family member who was doing a wellness check, and is believed to have died within the last 24 hours.
The body will be sent to GBI office in Macon for autopsy, and the GBI currently talking to witnesses, said Agent Jamy Steinberg.
