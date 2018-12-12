Sub freezing start warms to the upper 50s Today. Clouds increase overnight and it starts about 10 degrees warmer Thursday. Clouds produce rain by Thursday night and lasts for the first part of Friday. Rain totals average 1 to 2 inches with up to 4 inches expected in our southeastern communities. Clouds and a few showers linger Saturday and it cools by 5 degrees. Seasonable and dry weather then dominate from Sunday to mid week. Mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 40.