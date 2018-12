Ferris State's Campbell leads AP D-II All-America team

In this Oct. 13, 2018, photo, Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell (7) runs the ball as Grand Valley State linebacker Brendan McMahon (3) tackles him during an NCAA college football game in Grand Rapids, Mich. Ferris State defeated Grand Valley State 35-31. Campbell, who has led the Bulldogs to the national championship game, highlights The Associated Press Division II All-America team along with two of his teammates. Campbell, a junior, has passed for 2,832 and 26 touchdowns and run for 1,338 and 20 scores, leading Ferris State to a 15-0 record heading into the D-II championship game against Valdosta State on Saturday. (Alyssa Keown/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Alyssa Keown | Mlive.com)