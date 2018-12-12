12 Dougherty Co. schools are ‘beating the odds’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Twelve schools within the Dougherty County School System are outperforming other schools across Georgia and another five are within “expected range," state officials announced.
The Dougherty County schools that performed higher and are considered “beating the odds” are:
- Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- International Studies Elementary Charter School
- Lake Park Elementary School
- Lamar Reese School of the Arts
- Lincoln Elementary Magnet School
- Live Oak Elementary School
- Merry Acres Middle School
- Radium Springs Elementary School
- Sherwood Acres Elementary School
- Turner Elementary School
- West Town Elementary School
“I’m proud of the work that our school leaders, teachers and, most of all, our students continue to do in our schools every day and I think that the results of this year’s Beating-the-Odds analysis show that we’re making considerable progress,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.
In addition to the twelve schools, five other schools were determined to be “within expected range.” Those schools are:
- Robert H. Harvey Elementary School
- Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School
- Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Northside Elementary School
- Westover Comprehensive High School
Beating the Odds is a statistical analysis that compares a school’s actual performance on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) with the performance of schools with similar characteristics across the state. Schools that perform higher than similar schools are considered “Beating theOdds.”
