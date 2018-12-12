Donated coats available for youth

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Winter is here and the Salvation Army said the need for coats for youth continues to rise in Albany.
One organization is helping fulfill that need by partnering with the Salvation Army.
For the last 10 years, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Incorporated has donated coats like these to the Salvation Army.
Thirty-five coats will help keep youth in our area warm during the winter months.
Salvation Army representatives said they have a need for coats for the youth, especially during this time of year.
One fraternity member said they find it suitable to donate through the Salvation Army in order to help out their community.
“When we looked at projects that we thought would be a great opportunity for us to give back to the community we felt like at this time this would be a huge project for us to be able to do,” said fraternity member Joseph Iles.
The coats are youth coats and the Salvation Army said they want to be apart of the comfort of getting children coats who may need them.
These coats will be available for pick up from the Salvation Army place from hope Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
