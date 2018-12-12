Decatur Co. schools still recovering from Hurricane Michael

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - After Hurricane Michael hit much of Southwest Georgia, people are learning to adjust to their new normal and work through the storm’s destruction.
School officials in Decatur County are finding new ways to teach their students because not all facilities are usable.
Decatur County school leaders said that Potter Street Elementary suffered the most damage from Hurricane Michael. They said the storm completely destroyed the gym’s roof.
Currently, students that have class in that space are learning from inside mobile units.
Superintendent Tim Cochran said it’ll be this way until at least March.
“We had a couple classrooms in that gym that had to be moved. So, those mobile units are used to store students that typically would’ve been in that gym that can’t be in the gym due to us repairing the roof," Cochran explained.
Cochran hopes by March the roof will be fixed and students and teachers can resume normal activities. He also said all the district schools received some type of damage from the storm, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.
Cochran said they’re still working to pick up storm debris but said the majority of the debris is in areas that aren’t frequently used.
