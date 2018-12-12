Dawson City Manager remains in jail

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Dawson’s city manager was denied bond in a Wednesday morning bond hearing at the Terrell County Courthouse.
Owen “Barney” Parnacott was arrested in late November for one count of aggravated sodomy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested by the Dawson Police Department on November 24 to investigate allegations of aggravated sodomy by Parnocott, who remains in his post as city manager.
The Dawson City Council appointed longtime, recently retired, city clerk Sherry Howard to take over the city manager duties, day-to-day.
Parnacott is being held in the Terrell County Jail.
