Dawson city manager facing 2 additional felony charges

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott is now two more felony charges, according to Terrell County District Attorney Ron Smith.
Parnacott is now charged with theft by taking and false statements and writings. This comes after he was arrested on an aggravated sodomy charge on Nov. 30.
Now, prosecutors claim Parnacott used false statements to use city assets to get a vehicle for himself.
Smith said they are still trying to locate the vehicle.
Parnacott was denied bond Wednesday morning on the aggravated sodomy charge. He is being held in the Terrell County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.