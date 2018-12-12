Clear and cold tonight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Clear and cold overnight as temperatures fall to near 30° Wednesday morning. Widespread frost is likely. Sunny and warmer for Wednesday as highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60°. Partly cloudy skies Thursday as clouds begin to build in ahead for our next rain maker. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Showers are possible late Thursday. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely Friday. Some storms could be on the stronger side. We could see some periods of heavy rain as well. A lingering shower or two is possible early Sunday morning. We’ll dry out heading into the afternoon with highs near 60°. All dry to round out the weekend and into next week with highs near 60° under mostly sunny skies.