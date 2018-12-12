City names new downtown manager

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, in which Lequrica Gaskins was announced as Albany’s new Downtown Manager.
She officially takes office on Wednesday January 9, 2019. Previously, Gaskins worked in downtown development with the City of Tifton.
Besides leading economic development efforts in Tifton, Gaskins has been an active member of the Georgia Downtown Association, and served on the organization’s Board of Directors and Conference Planning Committee.
“Holding many subject matter certifications, I am looking forward to Ms. Gaskins’ knowledge, skills and abilities to advance the great revitalization efforts underway in Downtown Albany,” said Albany City manager Sharon Subadan.
Gaskins has a Master’s Degree in Management and has provided years of service in training students and entrepreneurs in all matters of economic development and downtown management, the city said.
“I am thrilled about the opportunities that the City of Albany will afford my family and me, and I am looking forward to being a part of the Team," Gaskins said. "We are going to do great things together!”
