Christmas on a budget: How not to break the bank

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You should always be trying to get a bang for your buck, especially around the holidays.
We have a few tips on how you can protect your piggy bank this Christmas.
First thing you want to do is make a list of items you want to buy.
Set a limit to spend and who you are going to buy for.
You should then plan where you want to shop, essentially cutting down on gas costs.
When you are out shopping, do not buy random items for yourself, no matter how tempted you may be.
Becky Belcher with DOCO Credit Union stated the biggest thing you can do is have a budget.
“You need to get with your family, talk to everybody and say ‘this is how much we’re going to spend for the holidays, we’re going to cut it off here.' Don’t go overboard and you need to know how you’re going to pay it off,” explained Belcher.
Belcher added you can also start by saving now. DOCO Credit Union offers Christmas accounts to help you save for the gift giving holiday.
