Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts Toys for Tots drive

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure that children in the community do not go without this holiday season.
The department is currently accepting donations for its Toys for Tots drive to support the less fortunate.
Officials said that so far, they have raised hundreds of dollars worth of toys to benefit children in the community.
“The thing about it is, it’s part of giving back something, trying to help folks who are in need. I think that if we’re not able to help anybody then we need to regroup. To see a child smile is worth every minute,” said Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk.
Paulk said this initiative has been a tradition for years.
If you or anyone you know is in need this holiday season, or would like to donate, you can contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.