Albany murder suspect turns himself into police

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said the third suspect in an October homicide investigation turned himself in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
APD issued a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) for Dontavious “June June” Thomas, 30, on Oct. 30.
Thomas was being charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Johnny Young, 33, of Jackson, Mississippi.
Javon Thomas, 18, and Key’Jylyn Norman, 20, were arrested in October. They were charged with murder and aggravated assault in Young’s death, but they were also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
APD said Young came to Albany from Mississippi with his brother-in-law to buy rims.
Investigators said they responded to a homicide robbery on West Oglethorpe Boulevard a little after 11 a.m. on Oct. 27. When they arrived they found Johnny Young, 33, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Thomas is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
